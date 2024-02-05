Department of Meteorology issues severe weather warning for several islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning from 11:50 am to 1:50 pm, Monday February 5, 2025, for the Berry Islands along with its adjacent waters.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for North Andros, Abaco, and Grand Bahama and its adjacent waters.

The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Bimini.

At 11:45 am lightning detection, radar, and satellite imagery depict a line of showers with embedded thunderstorms moving toward and across the watch and warning areas, the Met department said in a weather warning issued Monday afternoon.

“These showers and thunderstorms are associated with a frontal boundary linked to a low-pressure system moving across the Florida panhandle.”

The warning continued, “Some of these showers will be locally heavy and thunderstorms will be strong to severe at times causing strong gusty winds, dangerous lightning, heavy downpours, hail, and possible waterspout or tornadic activity.”

Forecasters say localized flooding is also possible during these storms.

Boaters in the warning areas should seek safe harbor and residents in the warning areas should stay indoors and away from windows when conditions worsen.

Residents should not seek shelter under trees or in water as these can become lightning conductors.