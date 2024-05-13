Department of Labour’s job fair in Sea Breeze attracts 460+ job seekers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Department of Labour capped off a successful job fair in the Sea Breeze constituency over the weekend, with more than 460 job seekers attending the event.

According to Labour Director Howard Thompson, 465 job seekers attended the Saturday event at the Sadie Curtis Primary School. The Labour on the Block 2.0 job fair in the Sea Breeze community saw some 13 persons hired on the sport, according to Thompson.

“There are lots of potential hires pending submission of documents. There are over 300-second interviews for job seekers lined up,” said Thompson.

Over two dozen employers, including Baha Mar, Fusion, John Bull, Aetos Holding Ltd, and Bank of The Bahamas, participated in the event.

He added: “A special thanks to Assistant Director Mrs Simone Thurston and the other hardworking P.E.S team members from the Department of Labour who planned and organized the event—many thanks to all the employers who attended. As our partners, their usual support and attendance is much appreciated. Last but not least a special thank you to Her Excellency Mrs Leslia Brice who took time out of her busy schedule to attend the job fair.”