Department of Inland Revenue to Host Financial Symposium for New and Growing Entrepreneurs – March 25 & 26

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Department of Inland Revenue (DIR) is pleased to announce its upcoming Financial Symposium for New and Growing Entrepreneurs and Businesses, taking place on Tuesday, March 25 and Wednesday, March 26, 2025. This highly anticipated two-day event is designed to equip entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small business owners with the knowledge, tools, and support necessary to grow successful, compliant businesses in The Bahamas.

Symposium Focus Areas:

Business License Application & Renewal Process

VAT Registration, Filing & Payment Guidance

Real Property Tax Overview for Business Owners

Tax Compliance Strategies & Financial Best Practices

Accessing Government Business Support Services

Business Startup and Financial Assistance

Attendees can expect expert-led sessions, interactive demonstrations, on-site assistance, and real-time Q&A segments throughout both days. The event reflects DIR’s commitment to transparency, education, and supporting the development of a thriving local business sector.

LIVE Streaming on YouTube

For those unable to attend in person, segments of the symposium will be streamed live throughout the day via DIR’s official YouTube channel. This virtual access ensures that business owners across The Bahamas can benefit from the presentations and discussions in real time.

YouTube: @DIRBahamas

Event Details:

Dates: Tuesday, March 25 & Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Tuesday, March 25 & Wednesday, March 26, 2025 Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM daily

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM daily Location: The National Baseball Stadium

The National Baseball Stadium Admission: FREE | Open to All Entrepreneurs & Business Owners

Media Appearances & Pre-Event Promotions

DIR representatives will be featured on multiple radio and television programs in the lead-up to the event, including:

The Morning Show – March 18 & March 24 at 7:30 AM

Freedom March with Rodney Moncur – March 19 at 5:00 PM

Beyond the Headlines with Shenique Miller – March 24 at 8:00 PM

The Unfiltered Show – March 19 & March 24 at 1:00 PM

Quote from DIR

“This symposium is more than an information exchange—it’s a platform for empowerment. Our goal is to help entrepreneurs gain the clarity and confidence they need to build sustainable businesses that comply with our tax laws and contribute meaningfully to national development,” said Beaumont Todd, Training & Communications Manager, DIR.

For more information, visit: www.inlandrevenue.finance.gov.bs

Follow us on: @DIRBahamas