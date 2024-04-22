Department of Environmental Planning & Protection to keep ‘watchful eye’ on RCI $165M Beach Club project

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Dr. Rihanna Neely of the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) in the Ministry of the Environment told Eyewitness News Monday afternoon that it will be keeping a close eye on Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI) multi-million dollar beach club project to be built on Paradise Island to ensure that no environmental laws are broken during its construction.

The project was shrouded in controversy last year as a number of environmentalists expressed great concern about the potential negative impact that the land and surrounding sea life could face as a result of possible human waste and litter.

After a number of public consultations, the DEPP ruled that the cruise line addressed the environmental concerns surrounding the western Paradise Island project and gave it the green light to move forward with submission of its Environmental Management Plan (EMP).