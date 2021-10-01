Demaro Demeritte to manage new Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sterling Global Financial Limited has announced the appointment of Bahamian Demaro Demeritte to the post of general manager of Sterling Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina at Paradise Landing, Paradise Island.

Demeritte, 40, is a veteran marina manager. He holds degrees in electrical engineering and office management.

Khaalis Rolle, president of Sterling Global Advisory Services, said: “We are excited to announce the appointment of Demaro Demeritte, who will be responsible for the overall management of what will be the most exclusive marina in The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

“For nearly a decade, Demaro headed up a marina that consistently ranked as number one in customer satisfaction for The Bahamas. He has the talent and expertise to manage a substantial entity and the personality to be a people-pleaser, an important trait that cannot be overstated when dealing every day with owners and captains of luxury yachts.

“He’s a great addition to the team.”

Construction of the totally reconstructed Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina is nearly complete, transforming the historic marina into the state-of-the-art centerpiece of Paradise Island.

Paradise Landing will include luxury marina-front residences; restaurants for fine and casual dining; a wine and liquor store with dockside delivery; luxury provisional services; a beauty salon; a dry cleaner; professional office suites; a gourmet grocery store; and more.

Demeritte’s enthusiasm about the post extends beyond the job itself.

“When I look at the team, when I look at what Sterling stands for, I feel like I was drafted to an all-star team,” he said.

“The company empowers Bahamians, cultivating leaders who I have the privilege to work with.”

The new marina will feature slips up to 420 feet in length and include both floating and fixed docks, a 240-foot turning basin, full-service harbourmaster’s office, in-dock fueling, Customs and Immigration services, 24-hour security and mobile pump-out services.

The Paradise Landing project, which is centered around the new Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina, was designed around a casual luxury lifestyle. At just 120 steps from the world-renowned Atlantis resort, owners have immediate access to the resort’s 40 restaurants and lounges, luxury shopping, waterpark and casino.

They’ll also enjoy state-of-the-art fitness facilities, swimming pools, a crew lounge, private meeting spaces and charter management services. Separate pool, lounge and gym facilities dedicated to yacht captains and crew add to the property’s unique appeal.

For more information, visit www.paradiselanding.com/the-marina, email slips@hurricaneholemarina.com or call 677-1900.