Deltec Bank enters second half of 2023 poised for accelerated client growth

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deltec Bank and Trust Limited has released an update on its 2023 outlook, projecting continued growth.

“As we head into the second half of 2023, Deltec Bank is strongly positioned for continued growth and outstanding performance,” said Odetta Morton, CEO of Deltec Bank.

“Deltec Bank’s historical performance serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team, as well as the loyalty of our valued clients and partners. We are poised to launch several exciting initiatives in the coming months and anticipate growth in our client base as we continue to provide cutting-edge, world-class services.”

Deltec Bank released a summary of key indicators regarding its financial health and stability going into the second half of 2023, demonstrating that its conservative strategy continues to serve as one of its core strengths.

The Bank reported a capital ratio of 19 percent as of 31 May 2023. With a liquidity ratio of 96 percent, Deltec Bank noted that it is capable of meeting all of its clients’ needs. Against the backdrop of recent US bank failures, this has become an even more important metric in assessing a bank’s financial health.

The outlook for Deltec Bank in the second half of 2023 has been described as “highly positive,” as the Bank looks forward to maintaining its upward trajectory.

They’ve also stated that they are “focused on designing a business model that can withstand the pressure of an ever-changing financial environment by adhering to strict oversight and fiduciary principles, maintaining strong capital and liquidity, and keeping a conservative balance sheet.”