Delta to launch New York to Nassau service this winter

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Delta Air Lines is expanding its flight options for the winter season by introducing a new route to The Bahamas.

Commencing on December 16, the airline will operate a twice-daily flight from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Nassau. The service, which will utilize a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, is scheduled to run until April 7, 2024. According to Travel and Leisure’s website, the departure time from LaGuardia Airport is 10:45 am, with arrival in Nassau at 2:00 pm.

This addition by Delta Air Lines sets the stage for competition with JetBlue’s recently announced flight in the Bahamas market for the winter season. JetBlue’s route, commencing on November 4, 2023, connects Los Angeles International Airport to Nassau and will operate on Saturdays.

In response to Delta’s new flights, Joy Jibrilu, the chief executive officer of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, expressed enthusiasm, stating: “Less than three hours from New York City, Nassau Paradise Island is so close, yet it feels like it is a world away, and we are thrilled that Delta is adding new flights this winter for those who are looking to escape the cold and experience The Bahamas.”

Jibrilu further emphasized the significance of New York as Nassau Paradise Island’s primary source market and the importance of airline partnerships in driving tourism for The Bahamas.

This announcement represents just a fraction of Delta Air Lines’ efforts to expand its route network, specifically targeting major hubs in the United States, Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The airline has also revealed plans to increase its flight frequency on several routes, including raising the number of daily flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta to Jamaica’s Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay from four to five, doubling the daily flights from Atlanta to Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport from one to two, increasing the number of daily flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to the Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana International Airport from one to two, raising the daily flights from New York to the Dominican Republic’s Santo Domingo Airport from three to four, increasing the daily flights from New York to the Dominican Republic’s Cibao International Airport in Santiago from three to four, and expanding the daily flights from New York to Mexico’s Cancun International Airport from two to three.