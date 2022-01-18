Delegation of The Bahamas participates in 48th meeting of CARICOM via videoconference

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Alfred Sears led a delegation comprising of Leslia Miller-Brice, MP, high commissioner-designate of The Bahamas to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM); Eugene Torchon-Newry, acting director-general of Foreign Affairs; and Antonio V Butler Jr, foreign service officer, for the 48th meeting of the Community Council of Ministers, held via videoconference on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Discussions were held relative to matters involving interregional trade and transportation, combatting and resolving the COVID-19 pandemic, border safety, the current security situation in the Republic of Haiti and preparations for the upcoming 33rd Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government to be held in Belize during the period of February 28 to March 1, 2022.

High Commissioner-Designate Brice addressed the Community Council of Ministers and highlighted the position of The Bahamas regarding the situation in Haiti and the preparedness of The Bahamas to offer assistance to the Haitian government in the form of training to Haitian Police and Coast Guard Officers and in other areas in order to strengthen and build Haiti’s capacity with respect to security.

She said “these capacity-building initiatives are of importance to The Bahamas, as Haiti is one of our closest neighbors within the Caribbean Community”.

The Bahamas will continue to work harmoniously with member-states of CARICOM, and play a constructive role on such matters of importance to the community and its citizens.

The Community Council of Ministers functions as the preparatory arm for the agenda of the CARICOM Conference of Heads of Government.