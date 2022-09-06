Defense lawyer calls for more thorough police investigations after man acquitted of child molestation charge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A man accused of molesting an eight-year-old girl, who had contracted a sexually transmitted disease, has been unanimously acquitted.

The 32-year-old man denied accusations that he had unlawful sexual intercourse with his live-in girlfriend’s daughter between March 1, 2018, and April 13, 2018.

The girl was being treated for genital warts and accused the man when the doctor questioned if anyone had molested her.

Medical experts and evidence during the trial indicated the girl had contracted genital Human papillomavirus (HPV).

The man did not have genital warts, but testing revealed he had untreated chlamydia that had not been transmitted to the minor.

A jury of eight women and one man delivered a unanimous verdict.

Defense lawyer Bjorn Ferguson said his client is “glad it’s over and done with and he can get back on with his life”.

Ferguson called on authorities to be more thorough when investigating the claims of young children.

“We are all concerned about our young children we want to protect them but authorities must be more thorough and circumspect when they investigate the complaints of young children because we could really ruin lives,” he said.

“If a more thorough investigation was conducted, my client would not have been placed before the criminal justice system.”