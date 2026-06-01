Defence Force officer hospitalized after after being stabbed during early morning altercation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 26-year-old Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer is recovering in hospital after being stabbed during an altercation at a Bay Street business establishment early Monday morning.

According to police, the victim became involved in a verbal dispute with an unknown man shortly after 1 a.m. The confrontation allegedly escalated into a physical altercation during which the suspect produced a sharp object and stabbed the officer in the left shoulder before fleeing. The victim was transported to hospital, where he was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Police are searching for the suspect.