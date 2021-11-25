‘DEEPLY CONCERNING’: FNM leader hopeful sounds alarm over alleged mistreatment of Urban Renewal workers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Marco City MP Michael Pintard yesterday raised concerns over the alleged treatment of scores of Urban Renewal employees who claim they have been subjected to verbal abuse and intimidation.

Pintard said he has been bombarded with “deeply concerning stories” involving the Minister of State with responsibility for Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming and has a team investigating reports from workers of expulsion from offices, changed locks, and discontinuation of services to the public.

He furthered that he met with Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Obie Wilchombe, who reportedly shared his commitment and early actions to ensure that these concerns are addressed urgently.

“The Minister has guaranteed that proper processes will be carried out as it regards to any staffing adjustments or review of employment contracts,” Pintard said in a statement.

“(Wilchcombe) He gave the assurance that the decisions to have persons removed from their workstations and/or placed on vacation leave will be reversed, and I am pleased with the tenor of Minister Wilchombe’s commentary on this matter.”

Pintard continued: “{Wilchcombe) He made it clear that he intends to guard against arbitrary acts against Government employees that are motivated by naked political considerations, that all too often result in disrespect of staff, disruption of the provision of public services to citizens, and the disenfranchisement of Bahamians who are diligently working to feed their families and help their communities.

“We will continue to monitor this situation as well as any others that may arise throughout the public service. We will remain very vigilant on matters such as these, with a view to working with officials across Government Ministries and Departments to ensure fairness and equity in the workplace,” he added.