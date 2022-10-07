“DEEP ROOTS”: Former Cabinet minister Shane Gibson eyeing MICAL for 2026 bid

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former cabinet minister, MP, and unionist Shane Gibson has his sights set on MICAL for a hopeful return to frontline politics in 2026.

Citing “deep roots”, the former Golden Gates MP expressed confidence in his ability to secure the seat in a letter to PLP Secretary General Barbara Cartwright on Wednesday, October 5.

However, Gibson maintained he would only offer himself as a candidate if sitting MP Basil McIntosh does not seek reelection.

“My father, the late “King” Eric Gibson was a son of Acklins soil, my late mother, Gerlene Glover, was a descendant of Crooked Island, my grandfather, the late T G Glover hailed from Inagua and so did my wife, Minister Jacqueline Gibson, who was born and raised on Inagua,” the letter read.

“Additionally, during my time as a union president, I was instrumental in the unionization of Morton Salt on Inagua, which paved the way for better benefits and working conditions for employees.”

The letter continued: “I wholeheartedly believe that in addition to my ability to connect with and fight for the ordinary Bahamian, these connections will be advantageous in securing the MICAL seat in the House of Assembly.”

In his letter, Gibson said he was inundated by calls from frustrated voters who wanted him to run for office in the months leading up to the polls in 2021.

He said those appeals have continued more than a year later.

Gibson served as minister of Housing and National Insurance, and later Immigration, Labour, and Training during the PLP’s 2002 term. He resigned from the Cabinet in 2007 amidst controversy over his relationship with the late Anna Nicole Smith.

He returned to Cabinet as minister of Labour and National Insurance in the PLP’s 2012 term during which time he steered the raise in the national minimum wage to $210 per week.

He represented Golden Gates for 15 consecutive years until he lost the seat to Michael Foulkes in the Free National Movement’s 2017 sweep.

Gibson was charged with 15 counts of bribery shortly after the FNM came into office, and acquitted of all charges in 2019.

He was accused of receiving more than $200,000 from contractor Jonathon Ash to speed up payments the government owed the contractor for cleanup work in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

It took jurors less than two hours to reach their verdict.

Gibson reached a $2.5m settlement with the government over claims he was falsely imprisoned and maliciously prosecuted earlier this year.

In his letter, Gibson said the decision to make a bid for 2026 came after prayerful consideration and deep discussions with his family.

He said he also called McIntosh, who told him he could not confirm whether he would seek reelection.

Gibson said McIntosh assured him that he would update him on his political plans “well in advance of the next general election”.

Under those circumstances, Gibson said he planned to visit islands in the constituency over the holiday weekend, and maintain a presence in those respective communities.

“If given the opportunity, I will bring a level of representation to MICAL that is unmatched. It is my sincere hope that I will receive the support of the leadership who are familiar with my commitment to the Progressive Liberal Party and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

The letter was copied to party leader and Prime Minister Philip Davis, PLP Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, and its chairman Fred Mitchell.

Mitchell declined to comment yesterday.