DEEP CONCERN: Official Opposition releases recommendations on crime

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Official Opposition Leader and Marco City MP Michael Pintard participated in a crime conclave hosted by Prime Minister Philip Davis at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

Here are the full recommendations:

Dear Prime Minister & Minister of National Security,

As you must be aware, during the past several weeks our country, in particular on the island of New Providence has experienced an unusual increase in violent crimes – specifically, Gun Violence. This increase is of deep concern to the members of the opposition, and myself. Carrying out our duty as the official opposition, we have compiled several recommendations which should enable the government, if taken, to tackle this issue. Below are the recommendations:

Immediate Recommendations

Operational: