Decomposed Body Found on Grand Bahama, Police Investigate Possible Link to Missing Man

Police on Grand Bahama have launched an investigation following the discovery of a lifeless male body on Saturday afternoon, shortly after 5.

Officers responded to reports and proceeded to an unpaved road off Wildcat Avenue, where they found the body of a man in an advanced state of decomposition.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the deceased may be an adult male who was reported missing on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death as investigations continue.