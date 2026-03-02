Decision made in government case against GBPA

FREEPORT, BAHAMAS – A decision has reportedly been reached in the Government of The Bahamas’ high-stakes arbitration dispute with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), involving claims estimated at approximately $375 million.

However, both sides are declining to confirm the outcome, citing confidentiality.

Reports began circulating Monday morning after Darren Cooper, speaking on Da Riddim radio station in Grand Bahama, stated that the government had lost the case. Eyewitness News reached out to several government and GBPA officials for confirmation. None would confirm or deny the report, maintaining only that the arbitration process is confidential.

The matter stems from a years-long dispute between the Davis administration and the GBPA over alleged breaches tied to the Hawksbill Creek Agreement and related development obligations in Freeport. The government had claimed the Port Authority failed to meet certain commitments connected to infrastructure, economic development and regulatory responsibilities within the Port area.

The arbitration proceedings were conducted privately and followed escalating tensions between both sides over governance and development control in Grand Bahama.

Given the confidential nature of arbitration, any ruling would not automatically become public unless both parties agree to disclose it.

If accurate, the outcome could carry significant financial and policy implications for Grand Bahama’s future governance and development.

As of publication, no official statement outlining the tribunal’s findings has been released.

Eyewitness News will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more information becomes available.