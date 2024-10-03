Watch ILTV Live
Deceased brothers await final resting place

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A public viewing was held today for Philip McCarron Christie, 24; Philip D’Caprio Christie, 23; and D’Angelo Christie, 20, at the Evergreen Mortuary. The brothers will be laid to rest at New Mount Pisgah Trinity Baptist Church in Andros this coming Saturday, after they tragically died in a car crash in the early morning hours of September 2, 2024.
Many filed into the mortuary to pay their respects before the bodies are set to be transported to Andros, where the brothers grew up, tomorrow. Sherry Benjamin, President of the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union, expressed her love and sympathy for the family. She was a supervisor of Philip D’Caprio Christie, who was employed at Bahamas Telecommunications at the time of his death.
 
Benjamin noted that Christie was an outstanding employee with a bright future, and his loss was deeply felt throughout the corporation. She explained that just days before the fatal accident, they shared a moment where Christie spoke about his future, and she always reminded him to stay encouraged.

