Debris from SpaceX Starship Found in The Bahamas; SpaceX to Cover Full Cleanup Costs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Government of The Bahamas has confirmed that debris from the March 6 breakup of a SpaceX Starship rocket has been located near Ragged Island, with recovery operations ongoing. In an official statement, the government announced that SpaceX has committed to covering all costs associated with debris removal and environmental assessments.

According to the statement, a SpaceX recovery team arrived in The Bahamas on March 7 to coordinate with Bahamian officials. Initial assessments on Crooked Island did not locate debris, but reports surfaced on social media regarding debris near Ragged Island. On March 9, aerial reconnaissance successfully identified debris in the area, and retrieval efforts commenced.

The government emphasized that The Bahamas’ existing agreement with SpaceX only covers controlled Falcon 9 booster landings in Bahamian waters and does not extend to Starship operations. It also stated that the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) is overseeing the assessment and recovery process to ensure compliance with environmental and safety standards.

The statement further noted that Bahamian authorities will conduct independent environmental assessments at debris landing sites, including testing for toxic contaminants and potential seabed disruption. While U.S. regulatory studies indicate the Starship’s stainless steel and silica heatshield components pose no risk to water or marine life, The Bahamas will conduct its own analysis.

The government urged the public to report any debris found to local officials and to exercise caution, as some materials may have sharp edges. The final findings of the recovery and environmental assessments will be made public once operations conclude.