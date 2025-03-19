NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Eleuthera are investigating the discovery of the body of a male found near the vicinity of a business establishment in Governor’s Harbour.

According to the preliminary report, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, shortly after 10:00 a.m., the police were alerted to this incident. Police responded to the scene, where they discovered the body in an advanced stage of decomposition. As a result, an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Investigation continues.