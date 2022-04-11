DEADLY CRASH: Bahamian UNH student killed, another injured in New Haven car accident

Relative says survivor remains unresponsive in hospital, but “pushing through God’s grace”

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT — A Bahamian student at the University of New Haven has died and another Bahamian national, who graduated from the college, was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames in New Haven early yesterday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash and vehicle fire at the intersection of Congress Avenue and College Street in New Haven around 3.30am.

Authorities found a black Chevrolet Cruz had hit a tree and was on fire.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze and remove the driver from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life, according to investigators.

The driver, identified as Kenu Adderley, 26, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to reports, he was listed in stable condition.

His passenger, identified as Raymond Rolle, 21, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died on his injuries.

A relative of Adderley, who did not wish to be named, said he was unresponsive at the moment, but “pushing through God’s grace”.

“He needs major prayers,” the relative said, adding that Adderley and Rolle were best friends.

“He’s strong and he is definitely a fighter.”

Adderley graduated from the university in 2021 with a master’s in civil engineering.

Rolle, a computer engineering student, would have graduated this year.

“He was an active member of the university’s TEDx club. He was quiet, driven, loving and set on his goals since he was 21.”

Of Adderley, the relative said: “He is smart, intelligent, caring and always willing to push and help others, especially with their studies. [They] just spoke with a young up and coming engineer last week to uplift them and give them scholarships to pursue their dreams.

“He was focused on how his life was supposed to be set.

“I just prefer a good word for those two because they were good boys: not on drugs, not on alcohol and very focused determined, dream-chasing young men.

“I’m not only saying that because it’s my [relative].

“Trust me, anyone that knows him knows he’s very serious and he doesn’t play about his future goals.”

In a statement on Saturday, University of New Haven Dean of Students Ophelie Rowe-Allen shared the “heartbreaking” news with the university community.

Rolle’s adviser Christopher Martinez, associate professor of computer engineering, said he was “kindhearted, and he got along with everyone”.

Martinez said: “This semester, he was taking his junior design experience course. He worked so well with his classmates, and he was regularly in the lab on weekends working on his project.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had been in touch with the families of both victims.

“Ministry officials via the Bahamas Consulate General in New York have been and will remain in contact with the families of both victims and stand ready to assist wherever possible,” read the statement.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs [Fred Mitchell] sends his condolences to the family of Raymond Rolle on their loss as he continues to receive updates on Adderley’s condition.

“The ministry requests that the public keep the family and loved ones of the deceased and hospitalized in their prayers during this difficult and tragic time.”