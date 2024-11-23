Watch ILTV Live
Daxon makes recommendation for lethal injections if Privy Council does not approve of hanging

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Attorney and political activist Maria Daxon has called on the government to consider implementing lethal injections as an alternative form of capital punishment if the Privy Council does not rule in favor of hanging for heinous crimes.

The ongoing debate around capital punishment was reignited following the recent gruesome death of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey, whose body was discovered in bushes near her home earlier this week. Daxon’s latest plea comes in the wake of yet another tragedy: the reported rape and death of 72-year-old Vernencha Butler in her home on Saturday morning.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, when previously questioned about capital punishment, stated that while hanging is still within the law, no recent cases have warranted such a sentence. He emphasized that his government remains focused on crime prevention.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe echoed Davis’s sentiments, describing hanging as a “route to shift blame.” However, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has voiced support for the measure, arguing that it could serve as a deterrent to future violent crimes. Senate President Lashell Adderley also expressed frustration with taxpayers bearing the burden of supporting convicted criminals in prison, advocating for stricter penalties for those who commit egregious acts.

The debate over capital punishment continues to stir national discourse, as citizens and leaders grapple with how best to address violent crime.

