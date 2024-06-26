Daxon doubts police’s words on CCTV cameras

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Attorney Maria Daxon pressing officials of The Royal Bahamas Police Force on the functionality of their Closed Circuit Television Footage (CCTV) cameras throughout the streets of the capital.

During the Town Hall Meeting at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Hall, Daxon questioned the panel tonight, insisting that many cameras are not functional. However, Commissioner of Police and Officer in Charge of Technology Zhivargo Dames replied that hundreds are in operation and are helping police solve cases.