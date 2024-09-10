Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Davis: ‘Suicide prevention begins with acknowledging importance of mental health’

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In recognizing Suicide Prevention Day, Spouse of the Prime Minister Anne Marie Davis emphasized the importance of recognizing mental health as a priority in the country, as officials have revealed that suicide attempts is on the rise.

The Public Hospital Authority (PHA) in conjunction with Sandilands Rehabilitation Center hosted a World Suicide Prevention Day Symposium under the theme “Change The Narrative on Suicide at the Zion South Beach Baptist Church on Tuesday morning.

Davis urged Bahamians to challenge the cultural stigma on mental health, she noted that “far too many times persons miss signs of depression that their loved ones are displaying which may often lead to suicide.”

The symposium featured a number of clinical psychologists and officials from the World Suicide Prevention Committee.

Officials have revealed that statistics show that males are more likely to become victims of suicide than females.  The last attempted suicide was recorded on September 5th, 2024 on Grand Bahama involving a 45 year-old man, according to authorities.

Polls

Should driver’s education and vehicle safety be added to the general education curriculum?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should driver’s education and vehicle safety be added to the general education curriculum?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture