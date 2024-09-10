Davis: ‘Suicide prevention begins with acknowledging importance of mental health’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In recognizing Suicide Prevention Day, Spouse of the Prime Minister Anne Marie Davis emphasized the importance of recognizing mental health as a priority in the country, as officials have revealed that suicide attempts is on the rise.

The Public Hospital Authority (PHA) in conjunction with Sandilands Rehabilitation Center hosted a World Suicide Prevention Day Symposium under the theme “Change The Narrative on Suicide at the Zion South Beach Baptist Church on Tuesday morning.

Davis urged Bahamians to challenge the cultural stigma on mental health, she noted that “far too many times persons miss signs of depression that their loved ones are displaying which may often lead to suicide.”

The symposium featured a number of clinical psychologists and officials from the World Suicide Prevention Committee.

Officials have revealed that statistics show that males are more likely to become victims of suicide than females. The last attempted suicide was recorded on September 5th, 2024 on Grand Bahama involving a 45 year-old man, according to authorities.