NASSAU, BAHAMAS – After a seven year hiatus the BTC World Relays Bahamas 24 will return to The Bahamas on May 4th and 5th at the Thomas A.Robison Stadium; Golden Girl and Olympic medalist Pauline Davis expressed her excitement on Thursday morning ahead of the big return, she encouraged residents to attend the much anticipated international track meet.

The Bahamas hosted the first three World Athletics Relays in 2014, 2015 and 2017.