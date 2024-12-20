Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Davis against strike action by Customs officials, calls issues “minor”

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis seemed to have taken exception with recent unrest across various unions, arguing that the actions they have taken to strike are an “unnecessary step.”

Davis made his stance known as it was revealed that 14 unions are holding strike certificates, signaling their preparedness to take industrial action as unresolved labor disputes with the Davis administration persist.

Davis, however, maintained that “most of those issued are minor.”

He added: “I don’t know what is agitating union leaders to take the stand they’re taking and/or their membership.”

However, Trade Union Congress President Obie Ferguson said several unions affiliated with the TUC have outstanding issues that he claims the government does not seem willing to address.

The TUC has threatened to take industrial action since October over alleged outstanding issues.

However, in early December, Ferguson asserted that mass industrial action was “very unlikely” after he said that Davis intervened to help all sides “get sober” and make progress in resolving outstanding grievances.

Weeks later, unions’ issues remain, and Davis said “These are simple matters that should be resolved by just sitting at the table.”

Polls

In your opinion, should the 'Way Forward' Valley Boys have been allowed to participate in the 'A' division?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

In your opinion, should the 'Way Forward' Valley Boys have been allowed to participate in the 'A' division?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture