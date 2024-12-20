Davis against strike action by Customs officials, calls issues “minor”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis seemed to have taken exception with recent unrest across various unions, arguing that the actions they have taken to strike are an “unnecessary step.”

Davis made his stance known as it was revealed that 14 unions are holding strike certificates, signaling their preparedness to take industrial action as unresolved labor disputes with the Davis administration persist.

Davis, however, maintained that “most of those issued are minor.”

He added: “I don’t know what is agitating union leaders to take the stand they’re taking and/or their membership.”

However, Trade Union Congress President Obie Ferguson said several unions affiliated with the TUC have outstanding issues that he claims the government does not seem willing to address.

The TUC has threatened to take industrial action since October over alleged outstanding issues.

However, in early December, Ferguson asserted that mass industrial action was “very unlikely” after he said that Davis intervened to help all sides “get sober” and make progress in resolving outstanding grievances.

Weeks later, unions’ issues remain, and Davis said “These are simple matters that should be resolved by just sitting at the table.”