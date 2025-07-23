Davis Administration to Introduce Biometric Voter IDs and E-Polling Stations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Davis Administration is moving to overhaul the country’s election system with biometric voter registration and electronic polling books to strengthen security and efficiency at the polls.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe announced in Parliament today, that amendments to the Parliamentary Elections Act will pave the way for biometric voter cards, instant digital voter verification, periodic register checks, and enhanced data protection.

“These measures will vastly reduce any risk of human error and tampering, whilst ensuring that every vote is accurately counted and protected by robust legal safeguards,” Munroe said.

The Organization of American States, following the 2021 general election, recommended that The Bahamas adopt biometric voter IDs and digitize its registration system. Munroe said the changes bring the country in line with international best practices already in use in India, Ghana, Brazil, and several Caribbean nations.

Election day could also see the use of e-poll books with encrypted, real-time voter logs and print backups. New penalties of up to $10,000 and one year in prison will apply for unauthorized access or tampering with the electoral system.

Implementation will include months of public education, equipment rollout, and staff training. Voters with biometric data on file at the Passport Office will be able to transfer it securely, reducing the need for in-person enrollment.

“We are building the most secure and transparent electoral system in our nation’s history,” Munroe said, noting the government will launch a nationwide information campaign to explain the changes.

Debate on the amendment is expected to begin in the coming weeks.