DAUGHTERS OF GRACE: Church group celebrates fifth anniversary

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Daughters of Grace is celebrating its fifth anniversary as a powerful organization that is touching and shaping the lives of young women to help bring out the best in them.

Daughters of Grace is a group on a mission to aspire, motivate and nurture young women in the church and in communities to walk into their purpose and destiny.

This journey comes with training and spiritual guidance that allows them to become who God has created them to be, according to Pastor Claudell Farrington, pastor of Little Jerusalem Apostolic Ministry (LJAM), who founded the organization in 2017 along with her assistant, Shauncey Jones.

Farrington believes that in order to emerge from their teenage years as strong, happy, and confident young women: these girls must learn to successfully navigate peer pressure and negative messages about girlhood and womanhood. With this mindset, the training and influence gained over the years have offered them the ability to positively impact their self-esteem, identity development, and the ability to make constructive life decisions. Daughters of Grace provides a safe space for the members to open up about sensitive and personal issues, whether it’s spiritual or physical.

“It’s important that young ladies are impacted by positive experiences throughout their daily lives,” said Farrington, who is also the founder of another young ladies’ ministry based in Andros called “Kingdom Daughters of the Soil”.

The Daughters of Grace organization has been able to sponsor trips for its members to their sister organization in Andros, which has proved to be an eye-opening, fulfilling experience.

The ladies have also conducted back-to-school giveaways, community outreach, vision board workshops, etiquette training, and an annual Ladies in Training (LIT) conference.

The group celebrated its fifth anniversary with a week of exciting activities under the theme “Poised and Purposed”. The ladies enjoyed fun-filled events such as Praise n Paint, and an Empowerment Workshop covering finance and budgeting.

The Daughters of Grace oranization marked its fifth anniversary with fun-filled events such as Praise n Paint, and an Empowerment Workshop covering finance and budgeting.

Some of the members of Daughters of Grace are: Alexandria Mackey, Tanya Demeritte, Nicole Demeritte, Shalisha Jones, Angelica Hamilton, Keishel Forbes, Paige Morley, Kelly Nixon, Antonia Daxon, Ariel Butler, Karon Gordon, Danneka Newbold, Takia Gordon, Anielle Delaney, Ashanti Leadon, Rushan Cooper, Shauncey Jones, and Wanda Bain.

Jones, who has played a pivotal role in the structuring of this ladies’ group, feels humbled to have had overall support and reveals that investing in young women is one of the most honorable investments anyone can make. She mentioned that when women feel empowered, undeniably the transition to their full potential is smoother.

Jones said she believes in teaching young women that they are equal, worthy, respected, and loved, which helps them to become strong women in society.