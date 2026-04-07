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Daughter of Missing Woman Says ‘Prior Issues’ May Be Relevant, Calls for Full Investigation

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ELBOW CAY, ABACO – A woman claiming to be the daughter of an American woman reported missing at sea in The Bahamas says “prior issues” may be relevant and is calling for a full and thorough investigation into her mother’s disappearance, though she did not specify what those issues were.

Karli Aylesworth, daughter of 56-year-old, Lynette Hooker, said she has received very little information and is seeking clarity on what happened.

“At this point, I have been privy to very little information. My sole concern is to find out what happened to my mother and make sure a full and complete investigation is performed,” Aylesworth said.

Hooker was reported missing after an incident at sea, prompting a search and investigation by the Royal Bahamas Police Force. While authorities have confirmed that the matter is under active investigation, Aylesworth is urging that additional law enforcement agencies be involved.

Aylesworth indicated that there may be previous concerns or incidents that could be significant to investigators, though she did not provide specific details.

“There have been prior issues brought to my attention, which may be important for any thorough investigation,” she noted.

She emphasized that while she is prepared to accept that the incident may ultimately be ruled an accident, she believes that conclusion must be based on a thorough and transparent review of all available evidence.

“If this truly was an accident, I can understand and live with it. However, there needs to be an intensive review of the facts and circumstances of this tragic incident before that can be determined,” she said.

The investigation into Hooker’s disappearance remains ongoing. Authorities have not yet released further details as search efforts and inquiries continue.

 

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