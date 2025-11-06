Data Protection Act Sets Stage for Modernized, Biometric Voting System

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Data Protection Act, which includes regulations on securing biometric information, was officially passed in the lower chamber on Wednesday.

The Act is one of several pieces of legislation passed by the government as it pushes for a more secure voting process and the introduction of biometric voters’ cards ahead of the next general election slated for 2026.

The Act addresses the regulation, collection, keeping, processing, use, and dissemination of personal data. It also focuses on the privacy of individuals in relation to their personal data and establishes the Office of the Data Commissioner and a Data Protection Oversight Committee. The legislation repeals the Data Protection (Privacy of Personal Information) Act, Chapter 324A, and makes provisions for all connected purposes.

While it was originally tabled when Parliament returned from its summer break, amendments were made in October to the Act following late recommendations from the public.

The amendments pertained to biometric information and supporting definitions, as well as data impact assessments, which speak to the rights and freedoms associated with the processing of personal data.

Several months ago, the government also passed amendments to the Parliamentary Registration Act, which speak to biometric voter cards, instant digital voter verification, periodic register checks, and enhanced data protection, paving the way for this new bill.