DARVILLE: Govt to transfer the National Insurance Board’s Chronic Drug Prescription plan over to NHI

To push more robust universal healthcare, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville announced plans in the Lower Chamber today to transfer the National Insurance Board’s Chronic Drug Prescription plan over to National Health Insurance (NHI) to make medication for illnesses like hypertension, diabetes, certain types of cancers, and mental illnesses free to the approximate over 160,000 NHI registrants.

The present plan provides free prescription drugs for chronic non-communicable diseases to over 44,000 individuals which are mainly government workers and their families, according to Darville.

Dr. Darville made the revelation during his contribution to the mid-year budget debate in Parliament Thursday morning. He spoke of the Davis administration’s plan to make universal healthcare more applicable to the average Bahamian. According to Dr. Darville, NHI registrants presently get free Doctor visits and lab diagnostics from participating clinics and medical facilities, and free medication prescriptions for non-communicable diseases will be activated soon.