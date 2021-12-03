Darville: Govt to share supplies of Johnson & Johnson as doses set to expire by year’s end

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With The Bahamas’ supplies of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine set to expire before the end of the year, Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville said the government is in discussions to share those doses with several other Caribbean countries that need them.

“We have 20,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson just sitting there,” Darville told Eyewitness News.

“We have a program that we are about to trade some to a foreign incentive group, but at the same time we are upping our dosage of Johnson & Johnson at the prison.

Just like how we did it with other countries, we got some from the Caribbean countries, we are now in negotiations where some Caribbean countries have expressed interest and so, we will do the same thing.”

In the House of Assembly yesterday, the issue of Johnson & Johnson expiring was raised again.

Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis asked where these doses would be used to provide a third shot or booster shot to the general public to ensure they do not waste.

The government plans to roll out third shots to the immunocompromised.

According to Darville, senior citizens could also be eligible for a third shot, otherwise known as a booster shot.

However, he said a third vaccine shot would not be available for the general public at this time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended booster shots at six months or more after their initial series of vaccinations.

Based on this guideline, more than 8,600 fully vaccinated individuals, who were vaccinated as of the end of May, would be eligible for a third shot.