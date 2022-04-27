Darville: COVID infection doubled in last two weeks

Removal of mask mandate will be considered when cases trend downward, says minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Coronavirus cases have doubled in the last two weeks, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville pointed out yesterday.

It remains to be seen if the recent infections, which have largely been the result of imported cases, indicate an upward trend as The Bahamas awaits gene sequencing of 100 samples to determine the presence of the omicron subvariant BA.2

Data gleaned from the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, shows there were 42 cases recorded between April 10-16, compared to the 87 cases between April 17-23.

Another five infections were recorded on Sunday.

A closer look at the infections shows that of the 42 cases during the week prior, 33 of them or 78 percent of them were imported cases.

In the last week, 47 cases or 54 percent were imported cases.

Between April 3-9, there were 51 infections.

Of them, 24 or 47 percent had a history of travel in the last 14 days.

At the Office of the Prime Minister, Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville said the government was not minded to increase restrictions at this time, prioritizing the tourism stimulus.

But he said health experts were examining the cases closely.

Responding to a question from Eyewitness News, Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis advised on Monday that plans were underway to lift the mask mandate in The Bahamas by summer or sooner.

Yesterday, Darville tapered that announcement.

“The prime minister did say that we are looking at removing the mask mandate and we are optimistic about it,” the health minister said.

“With that being said, over the last two weeks, we have been watching our numbers, our RT-PCR tests, and our numbers have doubled.

“That is of concern. Secondly, we also notice in the United States, in states where tourists come to The Bahamas the numbers have been going up as well.

“And then a judge in South Florida, there is an issue with the removing of the mask mandate in public transportations as well as on aircraft. That is another concern.

“So while we are mindful and wishful to remove the mask mandate, we must take into consideration the scientific factors that could potentiate the possibility of imported cases coming into the country.”

The minister said upon a downward trend being observed, “that would mean that the issue of the mask mandate would be taken into consideration sooner than later”.

Darville suggested the EOC has not recommended any further relaxations of the COVID rules.

Despite the prevalence of imported cases, the minister also said there is no intention to amend protocols, including travel at this time.

“We’re a tourist country and our policy is to try and ensure that our tourism sector thrives, which means that we need people to come in to spend money,” he said.

“We are watching and we cannot make a determination at this particular time, but I can tell you that some of the cases are travel-related and it is of concern.

For the moment, restrictions remain relatively low.

Mask wearing remains optional in resorts and in open spaces where there is social distancing.

Subvariant

Health officials have been carefully monitoring the new omicron subvariant that has spiked cases in both the United States and the United Kingdom, where it has become the dominant strain.

When contacted recently, Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Dr Nikkiah Forbes said it is still not yet known if the strain will cause another surge.

The Pan American Health Organization has said as cases surge in Europe and East Asia due to omicron BA.2, countries in the region ought to “remain vigilant and urgently close vaccination gaps”.

In the last week, hospitalized cases have remained at around six cases — down from the 97 hospitalized cases reported on January 31, during The Bahamas’ fourth wave.

The average positivity rate — testing compared to positive cases – stands at 10 percent, double the WHO’s recommendations.