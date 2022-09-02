DARK DAYS: Abaco pastor urges government to do the best it can to restore hurricane ravaged islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Outgoing Abaco Christian Council (ACC) president Pastor Edgburt Tinker yesterday urged the government to do the best it can to help restore the hurricane-ravaged islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Tinker reflected on what he called the “dark days” in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian while delivering a sermon at the service to commemorate the third anniversary of the passage of the storm.

He said: “No one was prepared for what was ahead. I remember the hurricane I had my wife and son in the house. We thought someone else got in when the breeze breached the back of the house.”

Pastor Tinker recalled looking outside at his vehicle only to see that the entire front windshield was gone.

“I said Lord what is this,” he said. Then the manhole cover went up and come back down. I saw do the tornado come through my ceiling, through my kitchen and my hallway, went out through the house and carry all the plywood on that side.”

Pastor Tinker recalled losing his church in the monster storm, describing it as the “hardest blow.” He also lost his store filled with back-to-school supplies.

“We invested in back to school. We didn’t sell an item because the hurricane carried it all. I was left with nothing but my hope and confidence in God, knowing that God was able to deliver us. He saved our lives,” said Pastor Tinker.

He admonished members of parliament in attendance to “not forget where you came from.”

He added: “Do the best that you can. Let’s face this future with optimism. Let’s conquer fear with faith. Let’s conquer hate with love.”