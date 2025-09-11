Daquan Swain Threatens Legal Action Over Alleged Defamation in FNM Candidate Process

FREEPORT, BAHAMAS – Well-known Grand Bahama political hopeful Daquan Swain is vowing legal action after claiming he was defamed during the Free National Movement’s (FNM) candidate selection process.

In a statement released Thursday, Swain alleged that a FNM executive and former Cabinet Minister used his role on the candidate selection committee to spread false claims that he had been fired from financial institutions in Grand Bahama for theft. Swain insists the allegations are “malicious and untrue,” saying they influenced the selection process in favor of another candidate.

He noted that although he was not selected, he respected the party’s decision and continued to show support, but he could not remain silent as lies about his integrity spread within the party and across the wider public.

“I have never been fired from any financial institution for theft,” he said, adding that he has spent his entire career in the financial industry upholding “the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.”

Swain says attempts to raise the matter internally went unanswered, and he is now pursuing legal remedies to protect his name, reputation, and character.

Swain previously ran as an independent candidate in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituency.