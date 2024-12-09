Dames laments ‘unacceptable’ crime statistics

Please enable JavaScript
.fp-color-play{opacity:0.65;}.controlbutton{fill:#fff;}
play-sharp-fill
How do you see St. Barnabas MP and FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright’s move to throw the mace out of the House of Assembly?
How do you see St. Barnabas MP and FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright’s move to throw the mace out of the House of Assembly?
Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.
By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.