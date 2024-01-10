Dame Marguerite remembers “smooth transition”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — “The journey has not been easy,” said Dame Marguerite Pindling, wife of the country’s first Prime Minister, the late Sir. Lyndon O. Pindling; as she reflected on “how far the country has come” since gaining Majority Rule in 1967.

She continued: “if it were anywhere else in the world it would have been a slaughter that evening (January 10, 1967; Majority Rule Day), it would have been bloodshed all over the place, but God has been in control of this organization from day one.”

“To see the smooth transition of power from from 300 years of government, to have been passed from one hand to another so smoothly, without any bloodshed; only in The Bahamas it could have happened.”

Her comments came on the sidelines of a wreath laying ceremony at her husband’s gravesite at the St. Agnes Anglican Church Cemetery.