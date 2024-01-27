DAMAGE CONTROL: OPM asks The Daily Mail UK to correct article regarding crime in The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Office of the Prime Minister says it has asked the Daily Mail UK to correct an article which it produced on crime in The Bahamas.

The move by OPM comes hours after the US State Department issued a “Travel Advisory,” to its citizens visiting The Bahamas; US citizens have been cautioned to be aware of an increased level of crime in the country.

Communications Director in the Office of the Prime Minister Latrae Rahming made the revelation on his social media platforms Saturday morning.

“We’ve formally requested @DailyMailUK to correct their recent US travel advisory article. It wrongly attributes an incident to The Bahamas, which occurred in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.

“Also, their claim about a 2024 increase in armed robberies and sexual assaults in The Bahamas is inaccurate.”

Rahming continued, “Ensuring factual reporting is vital for the safety and reputation of any country. We urge readers to stay informed with accurate data for safe travels.”

Other popular international media platforms like the New York Post published articles that advised readers to “think twice,” when booking their Caribbean getaway.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Chester Cooper, in recent interviews with local media, asserted that the current crime wave will not affect the tourism industry.

The murder count currently stands at 19 for 2024.