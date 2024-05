NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Undrafted NFL free agent and Crooked Island native Denzel Daxon has signed with the Dallas Cowboys, where he will have the opportunity to make the team for next season.

Daxon told Eyewitness News Wednesday afternoon that his journey from Crooked Island to the NFL has been long, and he is truly blessed with the opportunity.

The defensive lineman completed his collegiate career with the University of Illinois.