Dairy Queen returns to The Pointe

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After being closed for just over a year, the Dairy Queen franchisees are reopening its The Pointe location this weekend.

Crystal Campbell DQ operations manager said: “The location was closed since the first Emergency Powers Order in March of last year, so it’s been a little over a year now. That location would have opened in April 2019.

“At the time of the closure, there were about 10 employees there.”

The soft serve ice cream and fast-food restaurant chain will reopen its outlet at The Pointe this Saturday.

Campbell added: “ With what’s going on at The Pointe and the cruise lines coming back we decided it was a good time to reopen. When it was open that location saw 80 percent of its sales from cruise ship passengers. With the cruise lines looking to come back on stream, we’re going to see what happens.

“Hopefully things will pick back up.”

There are currently six DQ locations, namely at the Seagrape Shopping Plaza, Harbour Bay Shopping Plaza, Mall at Marathon, West Bay Shopping Centre, and Southwest Plaza, and The Pointe.