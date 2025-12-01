Watch ILTV Live
Dairy Queen Bahamas announces major Harbour Bay upgrade, set to reopen as full DQ Grill & Chill® in 2025

Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Dairy Queen fans can expect a significantly enhanced experience next year, as the popular Harbour Bay location undergoes a major transformation. The store is currently being renovated into a full DQ Grill & Chill®, expanding its offerings and elevating the customer experience.

Construction is already in progress, with completion targeted for mid-December 2025. Once the upgrades are finished, the Harbour Bay location will reopen as a full-service DQ Grill & Chill restaurant, serving not only Blizzard Treats, cones, and sundaes, but also an expanded lineup of hot food options — including burgers, fries, chicken tenders, onion rings, and more.

“We’re thrilled to bring the full DQ Grill & Chill experience to the Harbour Bay area,” said Darnell Osborne, owner of the Dairy Queen Bahamas franchise. “This renovation lets us serve our guests more of what they love — from sweet treats to satisfying meals — all in a warm, comfortable space perfect for families and friends.”

The redesigned location will also include an updated drive-thru, enhancing convenience for busy customers and positioning the Harbour Bay DQ as a go-to spot for quick lunches, family outings, and evening treat runs.

Dairy Queen Bahamas plans to announce the official grand opening date soon. Fans can expect updates, behind-the-scenes previews, and exclusive giveaways as the franchise counts down to the debut of the new DQ Grill & Chill.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

