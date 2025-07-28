DAILY POLL: Do you believe public beaches like Goodman’s Bay are being commercialized at the expense of local access and cultural identity?

Concerned residents are sounding the alarm over unsafe watercraft, unauthorized vendors, crumbling infrastructure, and shrinking public access at Goodman’s Bay Beach. Many believe Bahamians are being pushed out of their own space.

Do you believe public beaches like Goodman’s Bay are being commercialized at the expense of local access and cultural identity?

Yes — we’re being pushed out

Somewhat — balance is missing

No — it’s still accessible to all

