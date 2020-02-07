D’Aguilar ‘optimistic’ on Grand Bahama revival

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said yesterday he remains optimistic that Grand Bahama’s economy will witness a rebound once the multiple development projects slated for the island begin to materialize.

D’Aguilar said: “We have got a lot of irons in the fire.

“We have go t a lot of irons in the fire. We have these three big projects. One is signed and sealed and that is the Carnival deal. Hopefully that’s on its way.

“There is also the port redevelopment project and then there is the sale of the Grand Lucayan hotel. Regardless of where the government is in the negotiation process, that is contingent on the deal with Royal Caribbean, ITM and Hutchison Whampoa.

He said: “There is also the Royal Oasis and there are people pecking around there. There are a lot of irons in the fire.”

“I’m optimistic based on what I know that in some shape or from we will conclude three or all four of those deals. Thats my view and those developments will create employment opportunities for Grand Bahama and that will be a great boost for the island’s economy.”

Carnival Cruise Lines has agreed to build a $100 million cruise port on Grand Bahama.

For several months, the government has been negotiations with Holistica – a joint venture company formed by Royal Caribbean International and ITM Group – on the sale of Grand Lucayan resort complex.

Royal Caribbean and ITM are also expected to develop the harbor in Freeport into a destination product centered around water-based adventure theme parks.