Cybersecurity no longer a luxury, but a necessity, expert warns

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An information security expert has warned that in today’s digital age, robust cybersecurity is no longer a luxury but a necessity for ensuring business resilience and growth, emphasizing that cyber threats are evolving rapidly and businesses must prioritize security to protect data, trust, and long-term success.

Shakera Johnson, Director of Information Security at Cable Bahamas Group, while addressing the Grand Bahama Business Outlook on Thursday, noted that a single breach can wipe out years of progress.

“If we want to build a truly inclusive digital economy, cybersecurity must be a part of the foundation. Beyond just protecting systems, cybersecurity protects people, their data, their privacy, and their ability to participate in the digital world safely. It ensures trust in digital banking, secure online transactions, and resilient supply chains,” Johnson noted.

Johnson pointed out that cybercriminals are far more sophisticated than ever before, leveraging AI, automation, and emerging technologies to launch attacks that are faster, harder to detect, and more damaging. She also highlighted that the University of The Bahamas recently suffered a ransomware attack, which halted their operations.

While The Bahamas has established foundational cybercrime laws, Johnson noted that there’s room for enhancement to address evolving threats, with much of the legislation dating back over 20 years.

“So imagine, technology has evolved, the way we do business has evolved, our rights as consumers have evolved, but our legal instruments need to come and catch up with the times,” said Johnson.

She added that The Bahamas is one of the few countries in the English-speaking Caribbean to have a national cyber incident response team.

“We do not have enough cybersecurity talent in the Bahamas to protect ourselves from cybercrimes, to protect your organizations from cybercrimes,” said Johnson, urging businesses to invest in their teams, invest in cybersecurity talent within their organizations, and grow the talent pool in the Bahamas to make it more attractive globally.

Johnson noted that cyber threats will never stop evolving, which means our defenses must evolve too.

“It requires leadership, it requires investment, and it requires a collective effort across industries and government,” said Johnson.

She further stated, “In the digital age, the ability to withstand and recover from cyber threats is a key factor to long-term success.”

Johnson concluded: “Cybersecurity is no longer a luxury. It is a necessity.”