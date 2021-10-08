CWCO honors Sir William Allen through Flamingo Women’s Golf Club donation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Limited (CWCO) recently made a donation to the Flamingos Women’s Golf Club in honor of Sir William Allen.

Sir WiIliam played a major part in the advancement of The Bahamas’ finance industry as a Central Bank governor and finance minister.

He was also a CWCO board member for more than a decade.

In a statement, CWCO noted Sir William’s commitment to not only the country’s economy but the world of golf too.

The Flamingos Women’s Golf Club 242 is a non-profit organization that encourages friendly and competitive women’s and junior golf in The Bahamas through clinics, intensive beginner and intermediate monthly courses, tournaments, lessons, and league play for women and juniors aged 14 through 70+. The club also offers mixed tournaments so that the men’s golf community can participate.

Alena Hutcheson, LPGA Class A Teaching Professional, and Flamingos Women’s Golf Club Lead Instructor said: “Sponsorship is the gift of giving, and through this gift, we will be able to honor the legacy of Sir William Allen, as well as envision a positive future for the club. We are forever grateful for the contribution made in the belief of our mission.”

During the cheque presentation to the golf club, CWCO Board of Directors Member, Richard Finlay, underscored Sir William Allen’s contribution to the reverse osmosis water supplier and the achievements of the Flamingo Women’s Golf Club.

“For fourteen years, Sir William Allen was an active CWCO board member. His expertise and good judgment were beneficial to not only board matters but also CWCO’s employees, shareholders, and the company overall. It is fitting for us to support another one of Sir William’s passions – golf,” he said.

Finlay continued: “Similar to Sir William Allen’s contributions to economic nation-building, the Flamingo Women’s Golf Club is committed to building a community that empowers women and young golfers by providing necessary support for their development.”

Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Limited’s donation will help purchase much-needed equipment, provide free outreach programs and execute future tournaments.

With a major focus on reaching people who believe the sport of golf is exclusive and not for everyone, the Flamingo Women’s Golf Club aims to remain inclusive and offer free programs to spark interest.

An upcoming tournament, “I wanna play with somebody”, will feature two-person teams (one female and male per team) playing a scramble format.

The event, scheduled for November 16th, 2021, will take place at the host facility Royal Blue.