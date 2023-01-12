CWCO gives the gift of education

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Just before her fourth birthday, ReSadé Burrows lost her father, Detective Corporal 2453 Desmond D. Burrows, who tragically passed away in the course of duty.

However, because of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Dependeants’ Trust, which is funded by various private sector contributors like Consolidated Water (Bahamas) LTD, the furtherance of Burrows’ education experience has been financially guaranteed since she was a child.

“The Dependants’ Trust has continued to be a constant presence in my educational journey, continually checking in and ensuring not only that tuition is paid but also textbooks and other necessary ancillary needs are taken care of,” Burrows said.

The Trust is a programme that assists on an as-needs basis the dependents of police officers who have died as a result of on-the-job injuries, as well as the families and dependents of police officers who have become incapacitated as a result of a physical or mental injury sustained during the course of duty.

CWCO, recognizing the important role community partners have in supporting children in precarious circumstances, has regularly contributed to the Royal Bahamas Police Force Dependants’ Trust.

This month, ReSadé celebrates the gift of education, marking the start of another semester as she works toward a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Prior to passing the University of The Bahamas’ entrance exam, she earned a certificate in teaching English as a Second Language (ESL) and interned as a teachers’ aide and an ESL tutor.

CWCO General Manager, Henderson Cash, said ReSadé is a shining example of the importance of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Dependants’ Trust.

“The Dependants’ Trust has been beneficial to ReSadé since she was a preschooler. CWCO is proud to be a long-serving donor and is pleased to assist in ensuring children who have faced challenges and a loss similar to her own are able to access education worry-free.”

He added that the reverse osmosis water supplier is committed to supporting education, skills training and other nation-building initiatives for the youth of The Bahamas overall.