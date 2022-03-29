CUT BACK: Bahamians urged to look at ways to reduce fuel consumption as gas prices soar

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamians were urged yesterday to do all they could to reduce their own fuel consumption as gas prices surge over $6 a gallon in the capital, with private sector executives noting, “there’s only so much government can do”.

Deborah Deal, chair of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employer’s Confederation’s (BCCEC) Energy and Environment Committee underscored the need to get serious about alternative energy.

“The need to be more energy efficient has been talked about for years now,” Deal said.

“At the Chamber we have been talking about alternative energy and promoting ways to reduce energy costs. If we’re not going to take the necessary steps when things are good, why are we complaining when things are bad. We have to buckle down and do what’s necessary. If that mean’s carpooling then so be it. We’ve seen oil prices spike before. We just have to do our best to cope with it,” said Deal.

She continued: “The government can’t do everything. Everyone should be looking at their energy consumption.”

Deal noted that while there are calls for the government to perhaps reduce its tax intake on fuel imports to help lower the cost of gas for motorists, this may have other adverse consequences.

“We know the devil we have, we don’t know the devil we might get if they did,” she said.

“The alternative may be worse and for a longer term.”

Yesterday, Gowon Bowe, Group Chief Executive Officer for Fidelity Bank and Trust, said: “If the government reduces its revenue intake from fuel, are people prepared to see increases in another tax. The government collects taxes so that it can provide certain services.

“This is not a situation where the government is giving something back; foregone revenue will have to be made up elsewhere. We have to look at the things that we are doing and see how best we can reduce our own consumption.”