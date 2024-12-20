Customs officers reportedly “out sick,” police officers intervene at LPIA to process passengers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Senior police officials have reportedly intervened to help manage the processing of travelers at Sir Lynden Pindling International Airport after Customs Officers, scheduled for the morning shift, called in sick, according to Deron Brooks, President of the Bahamas Customs, Immigration and Allied Workers Union.

Brooks expressed concern over this intervention, emphasizing that while assistance is necessary, it could create significant security risks at the nation’s main point of entry.

Earlier this week, Bahamasair staffers engaged in a mass sick-out, which severely impacted airport operations. When Eyewitness News inquired whether this was a similar situation among customs officers, Brooks clarified that the officers were simply “ill, sick.”