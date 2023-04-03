Customs declarations going digital

VideosApril 3, 2023March 31, 2023 at 4:25 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

SUN Customs declarations going digital02:51

Tags

, , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

2 comments

And seniors who are not able to use the app??? What then?
Also, If you have lots of small receipts I can see it bogging the system down.

Reply

Total UN control. Whatever the Government is told to do they will. Rubbish policy. Mama dem can’t go to the States when this start look like.

Reply

Leave a Reply

*