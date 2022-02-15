Culture minister meets with Grand Bahama Junkanoo leaders to hear their concerns

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg met with Junkanoo leaders on Grand Bahama on Saturday, February 12, to hear their concerns and to see how best he could address those concerns and work together to take Junkanoo to a whole new level.

Leaders from all of the Junkanoo groups on the island were in attendance.

Bowleg pointed out that he was not sure if Grand Bahama had set up a board, but said the Cabinet appointed a board because Grand Bahama was taking too long to do so.

However, one of the things Bowleg said he wanted to correct right away was the issue of having two Junkanoo committees, a practice that had taken place in the past.

“That can’t happen, because we’re one Bahamas,” explained Bowleg.

“To me, it makes no sense to have a national committee in Grand Bahama and a national committee in Nassau. We’re not two separate countries. So, I did away with that right away.

“There is only one National Junkanoo Committee and Grand Bahama has its representative on that committee, which is supposed to be your chair and two others.”

The local Junkanoo leaders said they were awaiting the legal work to establish their committee and promised Bowleg they would deal with the issue as early as this coming week.

Speaking on behalf of the entire body of Junkanoo groups on Grand Bahama was Thomas Curry Jr, leader of the Platinum Knights Junkanoo group, who presented the minister with a list of concerns expressed by all in Grand Bahama.

Among that list of concerns was the issue of a virtual Junkanoo parade and the fear that the event would not happen for the Grand Bahamian groups.

However, Bowleg informed them that in the last conversation he had with the director of culture, she was waiting on Grand Bahama to give her a date to have the virtual Junkanoo recorded.

There was also the issue of seed-funding for Junkanoo on Grand Bahama. It was pointed out that because the economy on Grand Bahama is struggling, trying to find funding and sponsorship for a Junkanoo parade is almost impossible.

Local groups are hoping to get more funding from the government through seed funding, with Bowleg directing them to provide “something in writing” that he can present to Cabinet in that regard.

Groups also expressed concern about fair assessment of groups from Grand Bahama when it comes to Junkanoo groups representing The Bahamas on an international stage.

Curry said he would like to see some Junkanooers from Grand Bahama have the opportunity to travel abroad with a national group to perform.

In fact, the leaders on Grand Bahama would like to be able to perform on Bay Street so that the Junkanoo groups on the island can gain the respect of their peers in Nassau.

Minister Bowleg agreed and suggested future possibilities along that line, but said Grand Bahama establishing a committee should come first.