‘CULTURALLY RELEVANT’: Central Bank to release new $100 note bearing image of AD Hanna on Oct 6

Banks says AD Hanna note one of the most secure to date

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Central Bank of The Bahamas has announced that it will release its new $100 banknote bearing the image of the late Arthur Dion Hanna on October 6.

The regulator said yesterday that the release will complete the phased-in approach of the CRISP Evolution family of Bahamian banknotes that began in 2016 with the introduction of its CRISP Evolution $10 banknote.

“Under its strategy to issue modern and secure banknotes, the Central Bank continues to combine advanced design perspectives with industry-first innovations to create culturally relevant banknotes,” the Central Bank said.

“On this occasion, another national hero — the late Arthur Dion Hanna, former governor general, former deputy prime minister and a former minister of finance of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas — has been added to the Bahamian banknote landscape.”

The Central Bank added: “The new $100 bill remains true to the cultural posture of Bahamian banknotes, while incorporating easily identifiable security enhancements to help promote continued public confidence in banknotes.

“Like the CRISP Evolution $50, this note is printed on Landqart’s Durasafe substrate. It also includes Crane’s MOTION Surface technology, making it one of the most secure banknotes produced by the Central Bank to date.

“The most noticeable change to this note is its predominantly brown color with shades of red and yellow.

“The bill maintains the same dimensions as existing banknotes. The front bears a portrait of the late Arthur Dion Hanna and an image of a partially open royal poinciana flower in the center, while the back introduces a redesigned likeness of a blue marlin surrounded by marine life.

“The design-to-issuance process for this banknote took almost four years to bring to completion.”