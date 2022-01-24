CSO survey initiative doubles down on efforts

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Kanoo, one of the country’s leading digital wallets, is teaming up with the One Eleuthera Foundation (OEF), the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG), Civil Society Bahamas and Intel Cay to double down in its quest to garner the much-needed participation of Bahamian not-for-profits, faith-based organizations and other mission-based groups to take part in a national survey of civil society organizations (CSO).

Kanoo is matching donated funds to the group to offer $1,000 in” Kanoo dollars” prizes, which will be raffled off among all civil society groups to complete the survey — available at www.intelcay.info/CSOMAPPING2021. The prizes will be given out at the conclusion of the survey.

The survey launched in late 2021 to assess information about the impact of CSOs across The Bahamas has received a good response, but the group wants to make sure all organizations serving the public good are counted to get the most complete picture of the scope and impact of civil society in The Bahamas.

Data collection and survey research company Intel Cay, a partner from the start of the initiative, has also doubled the number of staff in its call centers to directly contact groups and assist them in completing it. The survey is also being disseminated widely via social media and the charities’ websites.

Intel Cay Co-founders Keiran Chase and Queswell Ferguson, in a joint statement, said: “According to a 2019 survey conducted by ORG measuring the size of the sector, our current survey has only gained the participation of approximately 10 percent of the groups out there.

“Our survey agents have been reaching out to these organizations and following up intently to make the participation process as easy as possible.

“As we continue, we look forward to assisting in creating new information that is needed to have well-informed discussions and yield effective results.”

Kanoo Public Relations and Communications Manager Scieska Adderley said the company’s decision to join the CSO survey initiative is part of its overall mandate of giving Bahamians throughout the archipelago the “power to prosper”.

“We’ve recognized the need for help is great throughout The Bahamas, given the challenges we’ve experienced as a nation recently,” said Adderley.

“Connectivity and having access are crucial to ensuring that people get the assistance they need, and we believe we can achieve this if the concerned parties participate in this survey.

“The more we know, the more we can do to help.

“Kanoo is proud to partner with these reputable change agents and is excited to be a part of this nation-building project.”

ORG Executive Director Matt Aubry holds that the survey as essential to ensuring the viability of the country’s civil society sector and noted that the information has implications for greater partnership among civil society, the government, and the private sector.

“Better understanding the sector offers a direct link to understanding the capacity of The Bahamas toward sustainable social and economic development,” he said.

The survey will continue throughout January. CSOs can participate independently by accessing the survey on the Civil Society Bahamas website or www.intelcay.info/CSOMAPPING2021.

Please contact Mark Palmer at info@oneeleuthera.org with any questions on the survey. Private sector partners wishing to support this project can contact Matt Aubry @ maubry@orgbahamas.com.